Faruque becomes BCB president after Papon steps down

Ending all speculations, Nazmul Hassan Papon stepped down from his role as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president today.

The decision of his resignation came from the BCB’s emergency meeting today, held at the conference room of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Former chief selector Faruque Ahmed was elected as new BCB president, the board’s media department confirmed.

In a message sent through whatsapp, the board’s media department termed Faruque Ahmed as newly elected president and informed that he will hold a press conference today.

Nazmul Hassan Papon first became BCB president after government nominated him in 2012. Later in October 2013, he became the first elected president of BCB and since then he tightened his grip on BCB by winning two elections any fuss for in 2017 and 2021.

His tenure was supposed to expire in October next year but before that he had to go into hiding after mass protests forced the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Earlier, Jalal Yunus who held the BCB director post as

a nominee of National Sports Council (NSC) tendered his resignation which was accepted in the meeting.

Faruque replaced him as the NSC nominated director and then in the emergency meeting, he was elected president by the vote of the directors.

NSC also asked Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, another nominee of them, to resign from his post but Boddy is yet to step down.

