Father, son killed in Sirajganj road accident

Three people including a man and his son were killed as a bus hit a truck on Bangabandhu Setu this morning.

The deceased were identified as Rahij Uddin, his son Shahriar Ripu and Chandra Shekhor. All of them were the residents in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Setu West Thana Md Abdul Qader Jilani said the accident occurred as the driver of the bus lost his control over steering wheels and hit the truck from behind. Rahij Uddin, his son Shahriar and Chandra Shekhor died on the spot.

Eight bus passengers who admitted to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital were injured in the accident.

Vehicle movements are as usual through the Bridge.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha