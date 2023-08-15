General

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today observed the National Mourning Day by paying deep homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The New Board of Directors of FBCCI led by President Mahbubul Alam paid tribute by placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Road-32 in the capital.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam urged the businessmen to take the country forward with the spirit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release.

He came up with the call at the Doa Mahfil offered on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s 48th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day held at the FBCCI on Tuesday afternoon.

Mahbubul said, “Bangabandhu gave us a sovereign country. We couldn't have grown as prosperous if Bangabandhu didn't fight for our independence. Today, many of our fellow businessmen hold prominent roles in banking, large corporations and trade organizations. This success story wouldn't have been possible without our sovereignty”.

President Alam emphasized that businesses should operate with a commitment to the country's advancement, echoing the principles of the liberation war.

"Bangabandhu's legacy gave us independence and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bestowed us with economic freedom. Today, our business landscape is expanding significantly with exports of both conventional and non-conventional goods witnessing substantial growth," he added.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said that the economy of Bangladesh is $470 billion dollars today because of the policies and environment given by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialize Bangabandhu's dream.

FBCCI Vice Presidents Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni) and Md. Munir Hossain, Directors and General Body (GB) members, among others, were present.

FBCCI also distributed food to three madrasas in the capital marking National Mourning Day.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha