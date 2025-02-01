Ferry Movement Resumes After Fog Causes Hours-Long Suspension on Aricha-Kazirhat Route



Aricha: The ferry movement on the Aricha-Kazirhat route in the Jamuna River resumed after being suspended for 7.30 hours due to dense fog, according to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha Ghat sources.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, BIWTC Aricha Ghat Manager Md. Abdullah reported that ferry operations on this river route were halted at 1.30 am on Saturday. The suspension was necessitated by poor visibility as dense fog covered the river route. Operations recommenced at 9.00 am today after the fog cleared, allowing for safe navigation.

Meanwhile, ferry movement on the Paturia-Daulatdia route remains suspended from midnight due to similar visibility issues caused by heavy fog. All ferries are currently stationed at Paturia and Daulatdia Ghat, with one ferry stuck in the middle of the river.