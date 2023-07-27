General

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has instructed the employees working at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and the Customs Department to carry out their jobs with determination.

Addressing the TIA and customs employees there after carrying out monitoring of the airport today, he urged the employees to be responsible for making efforts to prevent any illegal activities from taking place under any pretext or in any way in the coming days.

"Individuals with intention of committing crime or carrying out smuggling use new techniques and technology; we also need to upgrade our technology in tune with the time," he said.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Dr Mahat acquired information on the kind of processes that need to be fulfilled when goods make their way out after completing the customs procedures and on the kind of technical problems in the process.

"Monitoring has been carried out in the entire area from arrival to departure and the cargo zone. We have observed how the works are being carried out," the Finance Minister said and stressed that illegal activities as gold smuggling could be checked if there is coordination among the bodies concerned.

