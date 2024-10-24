Finance Minister Poudel, ADB Vice President meet



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Poudel who is presently here in course of attending the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a meeting with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yingming Yang

According to the Nepali Embassy here, they discussed the matters related to the present capital of the Bank and future potential collaborations with Nepal on the occasion.

DPM Poudel lauded the ADB’s role in advancing construction projects in Nepal He also extended gratefulness to the ADB for providing a grant of 3 million US Dollar for the survivors of recent floods and landslides.

The Embassy further noted that the ADB Vice President Yang informed Minister Poudel about the structural process of new partnership strategy of the Bank.

Meanwhile, DPM Poudel also had a meeting with the World Bank Group’s Executive Director Wempi Saputra.

Director Saputra had assured enhancing WBG’s participation in the development efforts of Nepal.

lso on the same day, DPM Poudel had a meeting with Vice President of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Riccardo Puliti.

Source: National News Agency RSS