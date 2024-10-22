Fine art sector’s contributions vital for national economy: Minister Pandey



Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey highlighted the significant contributions of fine art to the country’s economy.

In a discussion with the delegation from the National Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) at his office on Tuesday, Minister Pandey underscored the need for the coordinated approach for the development of fine arts sector.

The NAFA delegation included academic council members Saurganga Darshandhari, Sanjay Bantawa Rai, Aruna Hingmang and officials of the NAFA.

Recognizing the role of Academy as the ‘think tank’ for the government, Pandey lauded the Academy’s delivery on development and promotion of fine arts in spite of resources crunch and thus pledged utmost support from the Ministry.

On the occasion, NAFA delegation had submitted a report detailing the damages incurred in the Academy by rainfall-induced disasters on September 27, 28 and 29 this year.

Minister Pandey assured presenting the report to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

On the occasion, NAFA’s Chancellor

Naradmani Hartamchhali called for an intense cooperation and dialogue between the Academy and Ministry for the promotion of various genres of arts.

Likewise, NAFA’s member-secretary Devendra Kumar Kafle ‘Thumkeli’ apprised Minister Pandey of the activities and works carried out by the Academy in the last fiscal year 2023/24.

According to him, progress was made in establishing Thanka Hub in Sunapati rural municipality in Ramechhap district in line with the NAFA’s goal to establish art hub in each seven province.

Furthermore, feasibility study for developing Ceramic Hub at Gadhwa of Dang district has been completed, he informed, adding that discussions were underway in other provinces for the establishment of art hub.

Also, he shared that the NAFA organized an art exhibition to impart knowledge on the impact of climate change on the mountains and highland areas of Nepal.

On the occasion, he called for sufficient budget and adequate permanent staffs in the Academy to promote its activities, emphasizing fine

art sector’s contribution to national academy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal