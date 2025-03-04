Fire Engulfs Two Community Forests in Palpa



Palpa: Fire has engulfed the Khyaha Madhuban Community Forest in Ribdikot Rural Municipality-1 and Lek Community Forest in ward 2 of Palpa district. The forest fire that broke out since this afternoon has yet to be taken under control despite collective efforts since Tuesday afternoon, shared Ribdikot Rural Municipality-1, Khyaha ward chair Chiranjibi Pokharel. He further said Gairigaun of Khyaha and Dambak, Laghuwagaun of Deurali are also at risk of fire outbreak with the inferno not coming under control.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the fire has destroyed around 10 hectares of two community forests. Firefighters of Tansen Municipality along with Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, Sub Division Forest Office, local residents and people’s representatives have been mobilized to douse the fire.

