Flood damages 842.38-hectare lands’ crops in Khulna

Flood wreaked havoc on 842.38 hectares lands crops in the last two weeks of August in the Khulna agricultural zone.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials said crops on 842.38 hectares of land worth around Tk 28.50cr have been damaged due to natural disasters, breaking of dams, and heavy rainfall.

A total of 12,861 farmers endured loss in four districts — Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Narail.

The loss occurred within 5 days from 22nd to 26th August, the DAE officials said.

The destruction of the Aman seedbed on 136 hectares of land owned by 2,845 farmers made a loss of Tk 68.60 lakh, they said.

Flood destroyed Ropa Aman on a total of 1,573 hectares of land owned by 2,980 farmers causing a loss of Tk 611 lakh as Aush paddy on 25 hectares of land of 430 farmers has been destroyed with the loss of Tk 30 lakh.

Besides, a total of 144 hectares of vegetable farming lands owned by 4,726 farmers have been destroyed enduring a loss of around Tk 5.38cr as chilli on 28 hectares of land was destro

yed with the loss of Tk 6.46cr.

Officials said watermelon on 48 hectares of land, onion on 1 hectare, beans on 10 hectares, tomato on 3 hectares, banana on 3 hectares, papaya on 5 hectares, ginger on 18 hectares, turmeric on 2 hectares and betel leaf on 5.5 hectares of land were destroyed.

Additional Director of DAE Bivas Chandra Saha said initiatives have already been taken to compensate and rehabilitate the farmers as a letter has been sent for incentives to the agriculture ministry.

However, he said farmers are being encouraged to cultivate early rabi crops.

Seeds have already been distributed among the affected poor farmers, he added.

Farmers should be given an opportunity to stand up with incentives or low-interest loans as field-level officers are counseling the poor farmers and providing the highest support, he continued.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha