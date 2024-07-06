Flooded rivulet leaves two dead in Kavre



Two persons died after being swept away by the flooded rivulet in Roshi rural municipality of Kavrepalanchowk.

Jalmaya Rujal Magar, 65, and her five-year-old cousin Setimaya Rujal Magar were swept away by the flood while crossing across the Bhakure rivulet at Roshi-11 this evening, police said.

Spokesperson at the District Police Office and Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Shrestha informed both of them were washed away while crossing the swollen rivulet.

The lifeless bodies were found around 900 meters away from the spot.

Source: National News Agency RSS