flydubai announces daily flight service from Gautam Buddha Airport



flydubai, a Dubai-based carrier, announced to operate regular daily flight service to and from Gautam Buddha International Airport beginning November 10.

The company has opened ticket bookings from Tuesday for the Dubai-Bhairahawa-Kathmandu flight and has appointed General Sales Agent to Universal Tours and Travels.

General Manager of Gautam Buddha International Airport Pratap Babu Tiwari said that the plane will land at 1:45 pm at Gautam Buddha International Airport and 2:45 pm at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu.

The flydubai will fly to Dubai city after a technical land for one hour at Tribhuvan International Airport.

The passengers from Dubai city will land at Gautam Buddha International Airport and then the passengers traveling to Dubai will take the same plane as per the approval received from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The company will make its flights to and from Gautam Buddha International Airport every day.

General Manager Tiwari said that the company’s team visited Gauta

m Buddha International Airport recently.

Likewise, Jazeera Air is also resuming its flight from Gautam Buddha International Airport from October 28. The company will make its three flights a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal