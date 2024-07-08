FNCCI president to be picked thru direct election



Kathmandu: The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is electing its president through direct election.

Prior to this, the senior vice president would assume the top post automatically.

A meeting of the FNCCI working committee took this decision on Monday by amending the statute and decided to elect the president through direct election.

The working committee meeting of the FNCCI unanimously passed the statute amendment proposal and the president will be picked from the election, FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal said.

The amendment will be enacted from the next term after the current vice president serves as the FNCCI President.

In the amended statute, there shall be two senior vice presidents.

Source: National News Agency Nepal