Footballer Afeida, Ripa pass HSC exam



The national eve football team is now staying in Nepal to participate in the SAFF Women’s Championship.

Among the 23-member squad, Afeida Khandaker (4.33) and Shahida Akter Ripa (3.75) passed in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam, said a BFF press release.

The results of the HSC exam was published today (Tuesday). The two women’s footballers — Afeida Khandkar and Shaheda — got to know the news of their HSC results shortly after reaching Kathmandu.

Earlier, on the day, the Bangladesh national eve football team, led by Sabina Khatun, reached Nepal safely to take part in the SAFF Women’s Championship.

The Nepal Football Association welcomed the Bangladesh eve football team immediately after landing in Kathmandu. The footballers also took part in a photo session at the airport.

The weather in Nepal is quite normal. Bangladesh team will skip the training session and they are scheduled to take part in recover by swimming at the hotel.

