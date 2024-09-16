Foreign Minister Rana leaves for Canada



Kathmandu: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arju Rana Deuba has left here for Canada this evening to participate in the meeting of women foreign ministers scheduled to take place at Toronto from September 19.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and senior officers of the Foreign Ministry were present at Tribhuvan International Airport to see off the Foreign Minister.

Women foreign ministers of more than 15 countries of the world would participate in the two-day event organized by Canada and Jamaica.

Foreign Minister Rana is scheduled to address the meeting focusing on the issue of representation of women in public positions, leadership and governance as well as their challenges.

After the meeting, Minister Rana would leave Canada for the United States to participate in the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, joining the Nepali delegation on September 21 led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

During her stay in the US, Foreign Minister Rana would address different forums and participate in bilateral

talks.

After attending UNGA sessions and sideline meetings, she would move to Doha leading a Nepali delegation to attend the third summit of Asia Co-Operation Dialogue to be organized there on October 2-3.

Foreign Minister Rana would address the summit and is scheduled to return home on October 4.

