Former BCB directors assure Faruque of all possible support

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors have given the incumbent president Faruque Ahmed an assurance to stand by him as the board is undergoing a major reshuffle following the ouster of autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina.

The members who were in various top positions in the board between 2001-2005 called on BCB president today at his office in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Led by former vice-president Shah Nurul Kabir Shaheen, Kazi Mohiuddin Bulbul, Rafiqul Islam Babu, Redwan Fuad, Shafiqul Islam, Shahiduzzaman Shaheed, Qayyum Chowdhury, Md. Zahid Hossain, Asaduzzaman were also present, among others.

“We have played cricket, we were cricket organizers and we have the passion for cricket. So we cannot give up about thinking cricket. We have informed the BCB chief to provide all possible cooperation if needed,” Nurul Kabir Shaheen said here today.

Former director Mohiuddin Bulbul echoed the same, saying: “We had to leave the cricket board but since we have an organization named Krira Unnoyon

Parishad, we have come to support this board on behalf of this platform. We will continue to lend our support for the betterment of the game.”

However, former director Qayyum Chowdhury was vocal about the corruption in the board in the last 17 years.

“There has been massive corruption in the cricket board in last 17 years.

We were an elected board but we were forced to resign. Whoever was in charge after that, they were engaged in massive corruption. We have asked the current president to publish a letter on board corruption. We want a fair investigation.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha