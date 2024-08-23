Former office-bearers of Gorkha Media Network grilled



The parliamentary investigation special committee formed to probe the misuse of public funds in cooperatives on Friday has grilled former member of the board of directors and managing director Rabi Lamichhane.

In today’s meeting of the committee, interrogations were made with the President of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), also the former Prime Minister, who was among the accused of misusing the funds of several cooperatives and the company, as per the work procedure of the committee, President of the Committee Surya Thapa informed.

According to committee secretary Babita Mishra, the interrogation was also done with the former member of the board of directors of Gorkha Media Network Pvt Ltd, Chhabilal Joshi.

The committee has been inquiring with those accused in misappropriating the funds of various cooperatives and the compan

Source: National News Agency RSS