Forward Sanjida sees good bond in team

Forward Sanjida Akhter sees a good bond among the teammates ahead of their SAFF Women’s Championship tourney in Nepal.

During the team’s practice session today (Wednesday), Sanjida said they have been practicing regularly for the tournament and that is why a good bond has been formed among the teammates.

The Sanjida and Co. did not get chance to evaluate their performance before the SAFF as no other practice match has been arranged for the team outside of the country as part of preparation of the SAFF Championship.

‘We didn’t get chance to go out and play any practice match……. if we had a chance to play the match, we would have been able to learn our mistakes ahead of the SAFF,’ said the forward.

Sanjida however informed that they have good preparation for the SAFF and they would try to bring a good result from Nepal.

Defender Masura Parvin said training has been going on in full swing and the team has good preparation under the new coach.

She said the coach emphasized on attacking during the team’s pr

actice session.

Bangladesh women’s national team head coach Peter Butler was also optimistic with his team. The English coach doesn’t want to look back in the past as it was the different game and different mindset rather the coach fully focused to retain the SAFF title.

Bangladesh women’s football team, the defending champions of the SAFF Championship, is expected to leave here for Nepal on October 15 to take part in the Championship.

Bangladesh will open their tournament campaign taking on Pakistan on October 20 before their second group match against strong India on October 23.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha