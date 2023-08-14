medical

Four people were killed after a jeep fell off the road on its way to district headquarters in Gamgadhi from Soru Rural Municipality in Mugu on Monday.

The jeep (Ga 1 Ja 7762) lost its control and fell some 200 meters off the road at Sippahiro at 4:00 in the afternoon, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Basnet.

Of the nine people traveling in the vehicle, two died on the spot and two others died while receiving treatment.

The deceased have been identified as two persons with the same name Ram Pariyar of Sarkegadh-2 in Humla district and Prakash Bohora and Piyush Pariyar from the same village.

Condition of three others is critical and remaining two sustained minor injuries, Basnet said.

The seriously injured ones are jeep driver Dinesh Lawad of Soru-7 and Govinda Shahi and Lok Jung Nepali of Soru-5. Lok Jung is a ward member of Soru-5.

Likewise, Sere Rokaya of Soru-6 in Mugu and Udip Bohora of Simkot-2 in Humla district are also injured.

The rescue operation could not take place on time due to landslides on way.

Four of the five persons from Humla traveling in the jeep died in the fatal accident.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal