Four killed in bus-covered van collision in Bogura

At least four persons were killed in a head-on collision between a covered van and a passenger bus at Banani here early this morning.

Three of the deceased were identified as Covered van driver Hridoy, Jamal Hossain and Shamim. The identity of one woman deceased is yet to be confirmed.

Kundarhat Highway Police Station In-Charge Abbas Ali said Covered van driver and the unidentified woman died on the spot while the Naogaon bound passenger bus of ‘Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan (Dhaka Metro Ba-14-3170) was hit by the covered van (Dhaka Metro Ta 20-5550) coming from the opposite site at 2.50am.

Later, Shamim, a critically injured passenger of the long route bus announced dead when he was shifted to a nearby hospital immediately after the accident.

Eight others critically injured were also admitted to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Hospital here.

Among them, Jamal Hossain died at the hospital at 9am today.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha