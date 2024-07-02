Four national records created in weightlifting



Kathmandu: Four new national records have been set in weightlifting under both para and special sports category and different weight groups. All four records were set under the men’s competition.

In the competition held under the male 72 weight group in the International Sports Complex at Satdobato of Lalitpur on Tuesday, Ashish Manandhar of Bagmati Province lifted 145 kg and broke his own record of lifting 130 kg in the past.

Karnali Province’s Kishore Sapkota came second and Koshi Province’s Super Rai finished third in the competition.

Similarly, Sudurpaschim Province’s Suresh Bista lifted 86 kg under male 59 kg group and set a new record. He broke Dipak Timalsina’s record, who previously had lifted 85 kg.

In the competition under this category, Koshi Province’s Somnath Rai stood second and Bagmati Province’s Man Bahadur Magar came third.

Likewise, Bagmati Province’s Deepak Khadka set the new record by lifting 101 kg under the male 65 kg category. He broke Thakur Shrestha’s record of lifting 90 kg.

Ba

gmati Province’s Biru Dhungana became second and Lumbini Province’s Laxman Nepali came out third in the competition.

Likewise, Thakur Shrestha of Bagmati Province lifted 100 kg weight under the male 54 kg category and set the new record.

Gandaki Province’s Pawan Gharti Magar came second and Bagmati Province’s Deepak Timilsina finished third in the competition.

Shrestha beat his own previous record where he had lifted 90 kg weight under this category.

Likewise, Manish Pun Magar stood first by lifting 50 kg weight under male 49 kg category. Karnali Province’s Ruplal Basnet became second and Koshi Province’s Ajit Khati came third.

Bagmati Province’s Rajaram Silwal became first under the male 72 kg category. He lifted 80 kg. Lumbini Province’s Narayan Timilsina came second and Bagmati Province’s Ramkaji Magar finished third.

The competition was organized by the National Sports Council and National Para Weightlifting Association.

Altogether 42 athletes from 6 provinces had vied in the competition. There was

, however, no athlete competing from Madhesh Province.

There were 6 weight categories for male and three weight categories for female athletes in the match held for two days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal