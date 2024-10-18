Free public transportation services for FCHV



Kathmandu: The transportation entrepreneurs have decided to waive the fare for female community health volunteers (FCHV).

At the initiative of the Ministry of Health and Population, the transport entrepreneurs announced not to take fares from FCHVs travelling in public transports owned by them.

An agreement to this was signed in the MoHP which will come into effect from October 31.

Bijaya Bahadur Swar, President of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs, shared that they seconded the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Population Pradeep Paudel to introduce this scheme highlighting the crucial role of the FCHVs in the country’s health sector.

There are currently over 52,000 FCHVs across the country, according to the Ministry’s statistics. The Government of Nepal initiated the FCHV programme in 1988.

Minister Paudel expressed his confidence that this decision would be a step forward in recognizing the contribution of FCHVs to the health sector.

This initiative is a part

of the corporate social responsibility of the transport entrepreneurs. The scheme, Minister Paudel believed, was important to honour FCHVs for the healthcare services they provide to their communities in minimal allowances and other facilities.

Basanti Maharjan, Chairperson of the umbrella organization related to FCHVs, dubbed the decision as an ‘important’ one and thereby extended gratitude towards the Ministry and transport entrepreneurs.

Under the new scheme, the volunteers can travel for free of cost in public transportation while performing their duties. They, however, must carry a valid identity card or should be in their uniform, it was said.

Source: National News Agency RSS