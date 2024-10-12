Fugitives involved in July-killing will be brought back to country: Attorney General

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman today said the fugitives having link to July-August mass killings under Awami League regime and their allies to eliminate the 36-day movement of anti-discrimination student movement will be brought back to the country.

‘Maximum efforts will be made through the courts to bring back those involved in the July-August killings. If they do not come back and face justice, they themselves will suffer,’ the Attorney General told a shadow parliament on ‘Responsibility for the July killings’ at FDC in the capital.

Asaduzzaman said, ‘The incident of mass killing carried out by a civilian group using the law enforcers to consolidate power, will be tried under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.’

The tribunal will be reconstituted within the next week and to ensure transparency, the legal aspect of broadcasting the trial proceedings on television is being reviewed, he said, adding, ‘Those involved in the July-August killings will be brought to book very soon for their crimes

against humanity.’

‘Everyone who tried to turn Bangladesh into a failed state will also be brought to justice,’ said Attorney General.

‘Sheikh Hasina had told so many lies . . . even she defeated Joseph Goebbels, propaganda minister of Adolf Hitler,’ Attorney General said adding, ‘If Goebbels were alive, he would have wished to be a student of Sheikh Hasina.’

He alleged that the country was ruled by one person for the past 15 years, with the parliament governed by authoritarianism.

He further said former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque committed a crime by altering the judgement regarding the provisions of the caretaker government, allowing the Awami League to exploit this change. A case has been filed against Khairul Haque, which is currently under investigation, he added.

Debate for Democracy chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran said that the unprecedented killing of unarmed students during the peaceful movement of July-August will remain as significant black mark in Bangladesh’s history.

“Former Prim

e Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with the Awami League and their allied political parties, is primarily responsible for these murders,” he said.

In order to properly prosecute those responsible for the July killings, Debate for Democracy chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury presented a 10-point proposal which included preparing a list of planners, commanders, killers and politicians and making a documentary on mass killing.

They also suggested arranging a referendum on whether the individuals and political parties involved in the July-August massacre have the moral right to do politics in the future.

Eastern University won the debate defeating Dhaka College on the theme ‘Administrative dictatorship is more responsible than party dictatorship for July killing’.

The judges were Dr. SM Morshed, Dr. AKM Mazharul Islam, Journalist Moniruzzaman, Journalist Md. Saidul Islam and poet Jahanara Parveen.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha