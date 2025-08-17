Gandaki Province to Be Developed as Medical Hub: CM Pandey



Gorkha: Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pandey, has shared that a target has been set to develop Gandaki Province as a medical hub. Inaugurating Gorkha NPI Hospital at the district headquarters today, he stated that the Gandaki province government has allocated 10 percent of its total budget to the health sector, making it a top priority in the current fiscal year.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief Minister Pandey highlighted the potential of developing Gandaki as a center of health tourism. He mentioned that activities are being conducted in a planned manner to achieve this goal. He emphasized the necessity of creating employment opportunities within the health sector to prevent the youth from seeking opportunities abroad.





Chief Minister Pandey expressed the government’s goal of providing lucrative employment opportunities for specialist doctors, nurses, and health workers within the province. He also mentioned that the government has a policy to encourage private sector investment in the health sector.

