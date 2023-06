General

The first General Convention of Socialism Press Organization, Nepal is beginning today in the Capital City.

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal is scheduled to inaugurate the event at Naya Baneshwor after some time.

Organization's Chairman Shambhu Shrestha said that the general convention would elect the new working committee.

Some 500 journalists from across the country are taking part in the General Convention.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal