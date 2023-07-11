General

The Division Forest Office, Gorkha, is working to distribute 90,000 saplings of different species of trees to intensify afforestation programme.

Chief of Office, Ashok Kumar Shrestha, said that the tree sapling produced in the nurseries through the sub-division offices are being distributed for free.

According to Shrestha, sapling plants of wooden produces and spices and others are being distributed. "We have produced saplings in nurseries from three different locations at Tinkilo of Gorkha Municipality, Gandaki Sub-Division Forest Office at Siyurentar and Sub-Division Forest Office at Palungtar," Shrestha shared.

The fallow land of the leasehold forests and communist forests would be used by encouraging the users' group and communities for the saplings plantation.

Shrestha observed that this drive would help increase income generation at the community-level.

The office has also produced the saplings of fodder plants.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal