Government aspires for economic boom: DPM Singh



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, has said the government aspires to accelerate economic activities.

In his address to a programme on ‘existing constitution and socialism-oriented democracy’ organised here today by the Martyrs Memorial Academy marking 42nd death anniversary of the first people’s elected Prime Minister of Nepal, BP Koirala, the Minister said the incumbent government was formed as per the need of time and for the cause of citizens.

He took time to say that the constitution could be amended if it is warranted.

