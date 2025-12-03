Government Committed Towards Ensuring the Rights of Dalit Community: PM Karki



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and law for the Dalit community. This assurance came during a discussion with a delegation led by National Dalit Commission Chair Devraj Bishwakarma at Singha Durbar.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Karki emphasized the government’s dedication to working generously to ensure the rights and privileges of the oppressed community. She affirmed that the implementation of constitutionally and legally guaranteed rights cannot be hindered, and the state must fulfill its commitments in this regard.





During the meeting, the commission team submitted a six-point request letter to the Prime Minister, urging the government to take immediate action to address the concerns of the Dalits. Minister for Law and Justice Anil Kumar Sinha and other government officials were also present at the discussion.

