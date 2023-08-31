General

Kathmandu, Aug 31: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said the government will not take a break from the good-governance campaign.

Inaugurating the 33rd annual general meeting of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) here today, he asserted that the prosperity would be given an impetus only after establishing good-governance. He added that there is no alternative to pursuing the good-governance movement in an effective way in order to move ahead in the prosperity journey.

"The government will not abandon the good-governance campaign and it will not take rest," DPM Shrestha said and pledged to make the campaign successful.

According to him, prosperity can be achieved quickly only after establishing good-governance and the government is vigorously working with this goal.

"Good governance can be established only by controlling corruption, ending impunity, checking crime, stopping smuggling and black marketing and bringing to book the criminals involved in these acts," the Home Minister said.

Claiming that even now efforts were afoot in an organized way to stop the campaign against corruption and for establishing good-governance initiated by the government, he vowed that the government will in no way digress for the good-governance campaign.

Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha stressed on the need for the political parties to forge consensus on issues of national importance.

He stated that the government would prioritize the development of the tourism as an important industry for driving ahead the prosperity campaign. Noting that the upcoming 16th five-year plan formulation is in the initial process, he assured that the tourism sector would be incorporated in the periodic plan as the basis for prosperity.

Saying the current main and common enemy of Nepal was corruption, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati stressed the need for all to be serious about taking the country on the path to prosperity by controlling it and maintaining good governance.

It was necessary to form a national consensus government under the leadership of current Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to address the current crisis of the country. For the development of the tourism sector of the country, the Tourism Act would be brought soon after consulting with experts, he said.

Similarly, Province Assembly member and former tourism minister of state Yankila Sherpa draw the attention of the government to manage a welfare fund for the livelihoods of mountaineers and for the sustainable development of the mountaineering tourism.

On the occasion, DPM Shrestha and minister Kirati co-launched a book 'Saipal Himal', a collection of details of mountains in Sudurpaschim Province. Also, top 10 highest revenue paying companies were honoured with certificate of appreciation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal