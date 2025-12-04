Government Moving Ahead with Goal to Conduct Election on Announced Date: PM Karki



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has announced that the government is prepared for the upcoming election, with the goal of conducting it on the declared date. Addressing a programme organised by the Jyapu Culture Development Trust to celebrate the 22nd Jyapu Day, the Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to fast-tracking national development by transferring leadership to the younger generation through the election slated for March 5, 2026.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the recent Gen Z movement, which occurred on September 8-9, as a significant lesson for the government. She urged everyone to engage with and address the sentiments raised by this movement. Stressing the responsibility of the government, she affirmed the commitment to conducting the election on March 5, 2026, and transferring power to the youth. The government is making preparations in line with this commitment and anticipates the support of all citizens.





In addition, the Prime Minister underscored the important role local governments play in promoting cultural traditions and festivals managed by over 5,000 Guthis. She pledged the government’s support for the preservation and promotion of these cultural elements. Extending her best wishes for Jyapu Day, she urged authorities to focus on safeguarding Nepal’s distinctive heritage by integrating culture with tourism.

