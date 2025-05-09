Government’s New Policies Criticized as Mere Formality by RPP Chair Lingden



Kathmandu: Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Rajendra Lingden, has voiced strong criticism against the government’s newly announced policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2025-26, labeling them as mere formalities. Lingden expressed his concerns during a session of the House of Representatives (HoR), stating that these policies and programmes have left citizens disappointed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Lingden highlighted that significant national projects, such as the Budhigandaki project, have been overlooked in the government’s agenda. He emphasized that there are no comprehensive plans aimed at creating employment opportunities for the youth, a pressing issue for the country’s future.





Rajendra Prasad Pandey of the CPN (Unified Socialist) also shared his perspective, pointing out the current economic crisis and the struggles faced by the youth. Pandey remarked that the nation is increasingly dependent on a remittance-based economy. He criticized the government for failing to introduce substantial policies to address issues of governance, institutional failures, and the basic livelihood needs of the citizens.

