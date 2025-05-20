Govt. Appoints Dr Bishwanath Poudel as New NRB Governor



Kathmandu: The Government has decided to appoint economist Dr Bishwanath Poudel as the new Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank. The meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar this evening concluded with the decision, as announced by government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the decision to appoint Dr Poudel was based on the recommendation of a committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel. The committee evaluated several candidates and recommended three individuals for the position, including Dr Poudel, Acting Governor of Rastra Bank Neelam Dhungana, and former Secretary Dr Dinesh Bhattarai.





The appointment of Dr Poudel comes as part of a larger effort to strengthen the leadership within the nation’s central banking system. The selection process was thorough, ensuring that the most qualified candidate was chosen to head the Nepal Rastra Bank during these crucial times.

