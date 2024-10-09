Govt appoints new PSC chairman, four members

The government has appointed Dr Mobashher Momen as the new chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), according to an official notification issued here today.

As per Article 138 (1) of the Constitution, the PSC chairman has been appointed by the order of the President, said the gazette notification of Public Administration Ministry signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Nilufar Yasmin.

The Public Administration Ministry also issued four other gazette notifications appointing four new members of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission. The new members are Dr Nurul Kadir, Dr Md Aminul Islam, Dr Md Nazmul Amin and Md Sujayet Ullah.

The new chairman and four members of the BPSC will remain in their respective posts either for the next five years or until they turn 65, according to the notifications.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha