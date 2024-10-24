Govt committed to expose killers of July-August genocide to justice soon: Jahangir

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said they are committed to arrest the killers of July-August genocide and expose them to justice.

“The government is committed to capture the killers of the July-August genocide and bring them to justice soon,” he said in a statement.

The Home Adviser said many individuals involved in the genocide have already arrested and drives of the law enforcement agencies are going on to round up others.

“Strict vigilance continues at the border and airports to ensure that no one involved in the genocide escapes through the border and by the air,” he said.

He also asked the law enforcement agencies to remain cautious as no

innocent people are harassed during the operation to arrest the criminals.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha