Govt. Committed to Fulfill People’s Basic Needs, Affirms Minister Yadav



Surkhet: Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, has affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the basic needs of its citizens, with a particular focus on providing safe drinking water. During the inauguration of the Salkot Extensive Water Supply Project in Panchapuri Municipality-1, 2, and 3 at Shivashaktidham, Minister Yadav reiterated the government’s dedication to fulfilling the constitutional promise of meeting people’s fundamental needs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Yadav emphasized the significance of access to safe drinking water in improving the health and living standards of the Nepali people. He noted that the completion of the water supply project would provide local residents with easy access to clean water, which is expected to have a positive impact on health, education, and the economy of the area. Minister Yadav underlined the government’s priority in ensuring access to drinking water, highlighting his commitment to both planning and effective implementation.





Director General of the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Er Ramu Kumar Shrestha, noted that climate change and other factors have contributed to water scarcity during dry seasons and issues related to water abundance during the rainy season. The Department is actively working on addressing these challenges. The Panchapuri Salkot Extensive Water Supply Project is expected to address the drinking water needs of the Panchapuri community for the next 30 years.





Dilli Ram Niur, chairman of the Salakot Comprehensive Drinking Water Consumer Committee, expressed gratitude for the government’s prioritization and timely completion of the project. He called for the expansion of similar services to other wards of the Municipality in the future. Manish Kumar Raj, the acting head of the Federal Drinking Water and Sanitation Management Project Office in Surkhet, indicated that the project is anticipated to directly benefit at least 15,000 citizens from approximately 2,771 households in the three wards of Panchapuri Municipality.

