Govt. Employees Encouraged to Prioritize Public Service Delivery



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) leader and former Minister, Rekha Sharma, has emphasized that government employees should prioritize public service delivery in their performance. She made this statement during the inauguration of the Third Convention of Nepal National Employees’ Organisation, Corporation National Committee on Saturday, urging civil servants to win the hearts of the people through their work.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Sharma advocated for the employees associated with organizations to set examples of effective performance from their respective positions. She highlighted the importance of ensuring that public service delivery remains the focal point of their duties.





Mani Ratna Shakya, Chairperson of the National Employees Federation of Nepal, reiterated the organization’s commitment to the welfare of employees while facilitating service delivery. He underscored the dual focus on both employee welfare and efficient public service.





During the convention, other leaders like Jay Bahadur Shahi and senior vice-chairperson Tilak Jung Budhathoki advised the government to implement policies and plans that motivate government employees. These suggestions aim to enhance the performance and service delivery of government workers.





The convention also saw the election of a new working committee chaired by Tilak Jung Budhathoki. Bishnu Prasad Khanal was elected as the senior vice chairperson, with Kapil Prasad Panta, Karan Bhandari, and Abhimanyu Khadgi serving as vice-chairpersons. Ramchandra Lamsal of Nepal Telecom was appointed as general secretary, while Ashok Ghimire of RSS, Pramod Bhattarai of Radio Nepal, and Sujana Paudel of Nepal Telecom were chosen as secretaries.

