Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said that the government has the policy to encourage creative works to promote Nepali domestic productions and cultures.

At a programme organized by Maulik Bhansaghar on the occasion of Khir Mahotsav on Monday, Minister Sharma vowed to promote national cultures, domestic productions, local crops and the foods prepared from Nepali homegrown stuffs and added that individuals working in such areas would be supported.

We have encroachment upon our cultures and cuisines from the western cultures and foods, Minister Sharma observed.

The government has run 'earning while studying' and 'one village one product'. The government is ready to facilitate and cooperate with the stakeholders to support such programmes," said Sharma, who is also the Spokesperson of the government.

The Maulik Bhansaghar had offered seven types of rice pudding prepared from wheat, buckwheat, millet and other local crops on the occasion of the Khir Mahotsav.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal