General

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the government usually generated electricity as per daily demand.

"Currently we are generating 15,000 megawatt (MW) electricity daily. The highest power generation was on April 19 in 2023 with 15,648 MW," he told the House while replying to a question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain Babla.

Nasrul Hamid informed the House that the country's total power generation capacity rose to 28,134 MW including captive and renewable sources.

"While taking power in 2009, the electricity generation capacity was 4,942 MW while the actual generation capacity was 3,268 MW. The government has been implementing various instant short, medium and long term plans with close monitoring," he added.

The state minister said that activities to increase power generation capacity to 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041 have been implementing with monitoring.

The major initiatives for increasing power generation are; power sector is a priority sector, policy formulation for instant power generation with short term, medium term and long term plan, enact of power act 2018, Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 aimed at constriction of power plants quickly, energy diversification for power generation, ensuring primary fuel for generating electricity, ensuring required finance in the annual development progra