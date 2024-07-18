Govt. issues 73-point guideline for budget enforcement



The government has issued 73-point guidelines for the enforcement of the budget. The guideline is for the directive to all ministries, province and local governments.

The Finance Ministry made public the circular that has aimed at frugality in budget spending and effectiveness.

Authority of budget spending, approval of project and allocation, project handover and enforcement, budget transfer, amendment and reporting, fiscal transparency, accountability, monitoring are the agenda included in the guidelines.

As per the circular, the government bodies which have been allocated the budget for its implementation in partnership, they should inform the Finance Ministry and related Comptroller’s Office on the share of the budget and expected results.

Similarly, work procedure for budget implementation should be prepared within this month. The work procedure should be updated in website within a week after its endorsement.

In case of the work procedure requiring long-term liability, approval from Finance Ministr

y is made mandatory.

Adoption of two shift work has recommended for the projects of national priority.

Chief of project should be elected based on internal competition for the effective enforcement of project. Criteria should be made to discourage the transfer of employees assigned as chief of the project during the project term. But, those failing to score adequate mark in performance evaluation would not be spared.

Any works that are not included in budget must not be entertained.

Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini informed that the guideline would be useful to meet the liability incurred at the end of the fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal