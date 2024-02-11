‘Govt. should extend support to cooperatives in time of crisis’

Kathmandu: Chairman of Bagmati Province Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperative Union (Bagmati PROSCUN) Uddhav Sapkota has said that the state should extend support to the cooperative organizations in the time of crises. Addressing a training programme organized by Bagmati PROSCUN on financial understanding to the journalists on Sunday, Sapkota argued that some of the countries including South Korea have supported the cooperatives as they face challenges. He viewed that the current crisis could be resolved if the state and the cooperatives movement advanced ahead together. Sapkota further shared that some of the community-based and membership-based cooperative organizations have performed well than the banking institutions. He also stated that confusions in understanding on cooperatives among the government officials and people's representatives have resulted in troubles and claimed that country's socio-economic transformation was likely from the cooperatives. According to Sapkota, the current c risis in some of big cooperatives based in the urban areas was the result of their operation by going beyond the norms and values of the cooperatives and argued that trust to the cooperatives will boost up if the wrongdoers were punished. Likewise, general secretary of Bagmati PROSCUN Jibasraj Khadka said all cooperative organizations are not run poorly. "Some cooperatives have done wrong. But, all should not be put in a single basket," he argued. During the training event, chief executive officer of National Cooperative Bank Badri Kumar Guragain, chief executive officer of Bagmati PROSCUN Keshav Prasad Dahal and others shared their ideas to the journalists. Source: National News Agency Nepal