Govt. to establish Vocational Training Academy

The government has decided to establish National Vocational Training Academy Development Committee to impart need-based training to produce skilled and competitive human resources for domestic and international markets. The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security formed the Academy under the chairmanship of Ministry's Secretary Kebal Prasad Bhandari. The Academy shall have 12 Board of Directors. Representatives from Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Industry, Foreign Employment Board, the FNCCI, Joint Trade Union Coordination Centre and other related institutions shall represent in the Board of Directors. According to the Ministry, the Academy would conduct and manage training programmes to produce skilled, competitive and entrepreneur human resources with skills in line with the domestic and international market needs. A notice on the formation of the National Vocational Training Academy Development Committee has also been published in the Nepal Gazatte. With the publica tion of the notice, the vocational and skills development academies situated in Bhainsepati, Itahari and Butwal have been brought under the National Vocational Training Academy Development Committee. On the formation of the National Vocational Training Academy Development Committee, Minister for Labour Sharat Singh Bhandari said the Academy would fulfill the needs of the labour market by producing skilled human resources. "There is a huge demand for skilled human resources in the national and international market. Nepali workers have not gotten due wages and security for our failure to produce skilled human resources. The Academy shall work to impart the international-level training," according to the Minister. Source: National News Agency Nepal