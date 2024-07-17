Govt to provide relief to families of those killed in floods, landslides



The government has decided to provide relief to the families of those killed in floods, landslides and other natural disasters.

The first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government held on Monday took the decision to provide relief to the victims, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung told the media after the meeting.

The cabinet meeting has also named Gurung as the spokesperson of the government.

Likewise, the meeting has decided to provide relief equal to those killed in the disasters to the families of those missing in the disasters for 10 days.

“There was no provision of providing relief in the past to the families of those missing. This is the new arrangement from the government,” Gurung added.

Similarly, the cabinet meeting also decided to provide the relief amount of the second and third installments to the affected families from the Jajarkot earthquake.

As shared by Spokesperson Gurung, the decisions of the cabinet meeting will be made public onl

y after 24 hours now onwards.

The cabinet has also decided to make Nepal the ‘street children free nation’ by the end of the fiscal year 2081/082 BS.

Furthermore, entire proposals of different ministries that are in the Council of Ministers and different committees of the Council of Ministers would be sent back to the concerned ministries in the changed political context, it is said.

Likewise, the Officiating Chief Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Lila Devi Gadtaula, was assigned to the Acting Chief Secretary, Government’s Spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gurung said.

Source: National News Agency RSS