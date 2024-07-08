Govt wants to put media on solid foundation: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today said that the present government wants to put the country’s mass media on a solid foundation.

‘The government has responsibility to create an environment so that the country’s mass media can stand on a solid foundation,’ he said.

The state minister said this at views exchange meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Sangbadpatra Karmachari Federation (BSKF) and Bangladesh Federal Union of Newspaper Press Workers (BFUNPW) at his ministry’s conference room in Bangladesh Secretariat here, said a press release.

Arafat said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to ensure that all media employees and journalists are getting their fair dues.

With the passage of time, the media is witnessing changes due to technological development while some traditional media are facing challenges in some areas, he said.

‘We have to think about pragmatic solutions to overcome these challenges. In changing circumstanc

es, the problems should be solved in innovative ways,’ the state minister added.

Arafat said his ministry is working to formulate the Mass Media Employees (Services and Conditions) Bill within quickest possible time.

Currently, opinion of the stakeholders concerned is being taken by holding meetings with them, he said, adding that this law would protect all the benefits ensured under the labor laws.

‘This law will consider ensuring the benefits and protections for everyone working in the media,’ Arafat said.

The state minister sought active participation and cooperation of the concerned stakeholders, including the representatives of BSKF and BFUNPW, in formulating the media employees act.

BSKF President Md Matiur Rahman Talukder, BFUNPW President Md Alamgir Hossain Khan and other leaders of the both organization were present at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha