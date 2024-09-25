Govt’s goal is to simplify trade, commerce: Salehuddin



Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Finance and Commerce Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today said that the government wants to simplify further trade and commerce in the country.

‘There are some unnecessary obstacles in trade and commerce which we want to reduce,’ he said.

The Commerce Adviser made the comments when a delegation of American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham), led by its president Syed Ershad Ahmed, met him at the Finance Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat today, said a Commerce Ministry press release.

Dr Salehuddin alleged that the concerned authorities did not comply with rules and regulations over the last 16 years for which the banks suffered from huge fund shortage. ‘We’re working to reinstate discipline in every sector including restoring the law and order situation,’ he added.

Regarding the growing traffic congestion in the capital, the Adviser stressed on showing civic sense by the people to deal with the acute traffic congestion in the capital espe

cially in Gulshan and Banani areas as it is not possible to appoint traffic police beyond the capacity of the government.

The meeting discussed about simplifying further trade and commerce, reduction of tariff, increasing shipping facilities, easing complexities in ports, reducing traffic congestion and boosting cashless transactions.

The AmCham delegation demanded of the Finance and Commerce Adviser to make time befitting the deferred payment system in international trade, introducing cash incentive for digital payments as those would help to build a cashless society.

Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin, AmCham executive members Moinul Haque, Rubaba Dowla were present among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha