General

A two-year-old boy has died after being bit by his grandfather at Mudelidhar in Purchaudi Municipality-6 in Baitadi district.

Infant Resham Saud, who was critically injured from the beating of his grandfather Ganesh Saud, died while receiving treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital this morning, Police Inspector Lokraj Joshi confirmed.

Likewise, Ganesh's another grandson eight-year-old Rijan Saud is critically injured from the beating. Rijan is receiving treatment at the ICU of Nawajiban Hospital in Dhangadhi, Kailali.

Police said that 50-year-old Ganesh had thrashed his two grandchildren on Thursday when the kids' mother and grandmother had gone away from home to cut grass.

Police have arrested Ganesh and a case in connection to the murder has been filed, Joshi added.

The reason behind the beating is under mystery.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal