Hajj Agencies Must Finalize Contracts with Saudi Service Providers by Feb 14: AFM Khalid



Dhaka: Religious Affairs Adviser Dr. AFM Khalid Hossain today directed the Hajj agency owners and operators to complete necessary contracts with Saudi service providers by February 14, as per Saudi government directives. ‘Agreements for tent and catering services in Mina and Arafat, accommodation, transportation, and catering services with Saudi service providers must be completed by the deadline (February 14), with no possibility of extension,’ he said at a press conference at Bangladesh Secretariat today.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the adviser emphasized that nearly half of the registered pilgrims are yet to complete their contracts, with only four days remaining. He warned that if any pilgrim’s contract remains incomplete, neither the Saudi nor the Bangladesh government will take responsibility, and the agency concerned must bear the consequences. A total of 87,100 intending pilgrims have registered for Hajj this year, including 5,200 under the government management and 81,900 under private arrangements.





All agreements with intending pilgrims under government management have been completed, the adviser noted, adding that several private agencies handling the Hajj pilgrimage are showing delays in finalizing their contracts. He also mentioned that a bilateral Hajj agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia was signed on January 12, 2025, where he represented the Bangladesh government alongside Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.





Regarding accommodations, Dr. Hossain stated that the government initially promised lodging within three kilometers of the Haram Sharif for Hajj Package-1 pilgrims. However, considering transport restrictions during the peak Hajj season, the government secured accommodations within 1.6 kilometers of the Grand Mosque. For Hajj Package-2 pilgrims, accommodations have been arranged within 1.2 kilometers of the Masjid al Haram. In Madinah, Package-1 pilgrims will be housed within one kilometer, while Package-2 pilgrims will be within 300-600 meters.





He confirmed that government-registered pilgrims in Mina will be accommodated in Zone-5 tents under Package-1 and Zone-2 under Package-2, where they will receive food and other services as per agreements with service providers. The adviser stated that Saudi authorities initially communicated on October 23, 2024, announcing February 14 as the deadline, with multiple follow-up notices. The ministry has been closely monitoring the progress and has issued final reminders to agencies to ensure compliance.





The religious affairs ministry remains vigilant in ensuring a smooth and efficient Hajj experience for all Bangladeshi pilgrims, with a firm stance on holding agencies accountable for any lapses.

