The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her team's next two international matches
following two separate breaches Code of Conduct during the third match of
their ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points were
added to her disciplinary record for a Level 2 offence after she was found
guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and
Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's
decision".
Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence after
she was found guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to "public
criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."
The first incident occurred in the 34th over of India's innings when Kaur hit
the wickets with her bat in a show of dissent after she was adjudged caught
at slip off spinner Nahida Akter. The other incident was during the
presentation ceremony when Kaur criticized the umpiring in the match.
Kaur admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar
Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such,
there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Muhammad Kamruzzaman, third umpire
Moniruzzamman and fourth umpire Ali Arman leveled the charges.
Kaur's four demerit points convert to two suspension points. As two
suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is,
whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Kaur stands
suspended from India's forthcoming matches.
