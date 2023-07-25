Games, sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her team's next two international matches

following two separate breaches Code of Conduct during the third match of

their ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points were

added to her disciplinary record for a Level 2 offence after she was found

guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and

Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's

decision".

Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence after

she was found guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to "public

criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

The first incident occurred in the 34th over of India's innings when Kaur hit

the wickets with her bat in a show of dissent after she was adjudged caught

at slip off spinner Nahida Akter. The other incident was during the

presentation ceremony when Kaur criticized the umpiring in the match.

Kaur admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar

Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such,

there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Muhammad Kamruzzaman, third umpire

Moniruzzamman and fourth umpire Ali Arman leveled the charges.

Kaur's four demerit points convert to two suspension points. As two

suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is,

whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Kaur stands

suspended from India's forthcoming matches.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha