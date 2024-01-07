Hasan Mahmud wins Chattogram-7 for 4th time

CHATTOGRAM, Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has been elected unofficially in Chattogram-7 constituency for the fourth consecutive time. Assistant Returning Officer and Ranguniya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Raihan Mehebub announced the results at 9 pm tonight. Dr Hasan Mahmud bagged 1,98,976 votes while his closest contestant Islami Front candidate Advocate Iqbal Hasan got only 9,301 votes. Chattogram-7 constituency encompasses Ranguniya and some part of Boalkhali upazila with 3,13,091 votes. Since morning, there were long queues of voters at the polling stations to exercise their franchise in a festive and peaceful manner. Besides, Jatiya Party candidate Musa Ahmed Rana bagged 2,308 votes, Trinamul BNP candidate Khorshed Alam got 1,331 votes, Islamic Front candidate Ahmed Reza got 1,390 votes and Supreme Party candidate Morshed Alam bagged 1,130 votes from the parliamentary seat in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha