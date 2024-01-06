All set for Sunday’s national election in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, All necessary preparations for holding the Sunday's 12th national election were completed as the Election Commission and local district administration are working relentlessly for holding the parliament election successfully. In Rajshahi, Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed accompanied by other officials distributed election materials to the election officers at Hazi Muhammad Mohsin High School today. He said elections will be held in 4,963 booths of 770 centres in six constituencies in the district and there are 21,77,714 voters, including 10,92,966 females and 18 transgenders, to exercise their rights of franchise. Meanwhile, law-enforcement agencies adopted five-tier security measures for making the election successful and meaningful in all constituencies. Stiff contest is likely to take place in the 25 out of total 38 constituencies in Rajshahi division. Simultaneously, either biangular or triangular contest is expected in some of the constituencies based on their acceptance to the voters in general. In all eight districts in Rajshahi division, there are 1,54,60,332 voters and 332 candidates are in the election race in 38 constituencies. A total of 17,451 new voters were registered in 39 parliamentary seats in the region for the upcoming 12th parliament election, raising the voter number to 1,54,73,340. Regional Election Officer Delwar Hossain said there were 1,37,57,889 voters in the previous 11th parliament election. He said there are 77,16,563 female voters and 77,56,676 male voters meaning the male voters outnumbered the female voters. This time, the number of transgender voters is 101. In the region, polling is scheduled to be held in 34,059 booths of 5,436 centers in 39 constituencies of Rajshahi region on January 7 like other parts of the country. But, elections to Naogaon-2 constituency have been postponed due to the death of a candidate. Apart from this, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Biplob Bijoy Talukder has categorically said there will be no irregularity and unfair means in Sunday's national election. "None will be given scopes for grabbing the centre, casting fake votes and doing forgery in the election. Not a single irregularity and unfair means will be tolerated," he asserted. The RMP Commissioner came up with the determination while addressing the parade briefing of police officers and forces and ansar-VDP members to be engaged in the polling centres at police line parade ground here today as the chief guest. He warned that drastic action will be taken against those who will be found guilty of debarring the voters from casting votes as judicial magistrates and executive magistrates will conduct mobile courts in election fields. In the briefing parade, 2,195 police and 1,344 ansar-VDP members were present. Bijoy Talukder gave direction to them on how to perform their duties in the centres properly. Apart from this, there will be 47 police mobile teams, 20 striking teams, quick response teams and bomb disposal teams in the field. Four teams of RAB, seven platoons of the BGB and six platoons of army will remain in patrolling. On the other hand, Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir told the journalists that 1,000 BGB members, 20,000 police, 3,700 army and 65,000 ansar-VDP people will perform duties for peaceful and successful holding of election in all 38 constituencies in eight districts under the division.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha