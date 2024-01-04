Joy points out at BNP’s falsehood over violence, arson attacks

DHAKA, Referring to pleas of victims fell prey to recent spell of violence, Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy in a tweet pointed out at the disinformation campaign on passing the blame on Awami League waged by BNP centering the wave of arson attacks. "BNP Jamaat lies before the world stood exposed yet again" reads the caption of a video, Sajeeb Wazed, former ICT Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, posted today on "X" Handle (formerly twitter), in reference to the letters BNP sent to United Nations and other embassies. A number of victims yesterday held BNP-Jamaat combine responsible for sustaining burn injuries and losing their near ones during the wave of violence flared up on streets during BNP-Jamaat enforced blockade. BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed sent letter to UN and different embassies holding Awami League responsible for the ongoing spate of violence even though these arson attacks and train derailments were perpetrated during BNP-Jamaat enforced blockade. "BNP-Jamaat supporters burnt my son alive. My son was never involved in politics... I request Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure punishment for those who burned my son and their instigators," said Runi Begum, mother of Nahid burnt alive during BNP Jamaat regime. "BNP Jamaat arsonists burnt us. But we are alive because of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute opened by Sheikh Hasina "Shikdar Mohammad, who was injured in an arson attack in Chattogram on December 3. Citing these references, Sajeeb Wazed wrote "Now the world should listen to the first-hand accounts from arson attack victims and relatives of those innocent lives perished since the outbreak of the violence as BNP Jamaat combine waged street violence to thwart polls".

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha