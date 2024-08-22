Hasina, 80 others named in Narsingdi murder case

A case was lodged with the court of additional chief judicial magistrate here today mentioning names of 81 persons, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, and former home minister Asaduzaman Khan Kamal, bringing five charges that include killing.

The case was filed in connection with the killing of a person named Azizul Mia in police firing on July 18 during the recent nationwide student protest that compelled the Sheikh Hasina government to step down. Azizul succumbed to his injuries on July 22 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Name of 81 persons were mentioned in the case while the names of 400-500 others were not mentioned in the case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nahid Miazi took the case into cognizance and ordered the Narsingdi Sadar Police Station to accept the case.

The other key accused of the case are: former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, DB chief Harun-or-Rashid, former Narsingdi Sadar lawmaker Lt Col (Retd)

Nazrul Islam Hiru, district council chairman Moniruzzaman, Narsingdi district Awami League president GM Taleb Hossain and general secretary Peerjada Mohamad Ali.

A number of leaders of Narsingdi district Awami League and its associate bodies and former public representatives were also accused in the case.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha